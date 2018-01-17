Cougars Brings Crowd During AAAA Region 8 Lower State Dual Championships

The Colleton County High School gyms were filled on Monday, January 15th as the Cougars hosted the AAAA Region 8 Lower State Dual Championships. Teams competing in the championship were varsity athletes from Colleton County, Cane Bay, Beaufort, Berkeley, Hilton Head, and Stall High Schools. Teams rallied around their teammates during each match which started at 10:00am that morning and lasted until later Monday afternoon. This was the first year that Colleton County has hosted the event, which has been held at Stall High School the past two years, but Head Wrestling Coach Packy Burke was persistent in his endeavors to bring the event to Colleton County and he was pleased with the outcome. “Overall the tournament went well,” Coach Burke said, “It’s always a treat to host a wrestling event in Colleton County for spectators to see what our sport is all about.”

There were five rounds of matches, with each round a different match of high school teams competing. Cheers from the fans, coaches, and players could be heard throughout the main gym and auxiliary gym as each athlete faced their opponent during each match. Cane Bay High School walked away with the AAAA Region 8 Lower State Dual Championship title at the end of the day, but Coach Burke was still proud of the effort given by his Cougars. “I am very pleased at our wrestler’s performance on the mat,” Coach Burke said, “They all wrestled to the best of their abilities, showed a lot of heart, and never gave up when they were faced with tough competition.” Unfortunately, the end results were not enough for the Cougars to qualify for the team playoffs however they will use the next two weeks focusing on the individual region qualifiers, according to Coach Burke. The individual region qualifiers will be held at Cane Bay High School on January 25th. With an overall successful event, Coach Burke was most vocal about all who attended and made this event possible, “It would not be possible without the help of our parents, volunteers, and athletic staff at CCHS.”