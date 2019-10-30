Cougars bounce back 34 to 21

The Colleton County High School Cougar Varsity Football team came home Friday night with a great all-around team effort win over Bluffton High School Sharks, 34 to 21.

CCHS Cougar Head Varsity Football Coach Coby Peeler said, “Defensively, I thought after some adjustments in the first quarter, we really controlled things upfront. On offense, I can’t say enough good things about our offensive line and our tailback. Trakell Murray ran as a man possessed!” Murray carried the ball 40 times for 270 yards. Coach Peeler added, “He was disciplined, patient, and determined in his approach. The offensive line gave him a great push all night.” The Cougars were able to hit a couple of big plays downfield to Jeremiah Mosely and Jackie White. White had perhaps the most outstanding catch of the night in a big third-down conversion.

“I really felt this was the best we’d played all year. We have given ourselves an opportunity to win the region this Friday and set ourselves up with a great seed for the playoffs. The team showed some resiliency in this game and I’m proud of the way they fought back from last week,” said Coach Peeler.

The Cougars will be at home Friday night to face Beaufort High Eagles at 7:30 pm, this is also Senior Night. Come out and fill the stands has the Cougars look for another win!