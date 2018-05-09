Cougars Bid Farewell to Coach Smith

For the past two years the Varsity Boys Basketball Team at Colleton County High School has been led by Coach Jacob E. Smith Sr. Coach Smith served from 2016 to 2018 in that position as well as a 6th grade math teacher at Colleton County High School. During his tenor as the Head Basketball Coach, Coach Smith took the Cougars to the playoffs. “ In 2016-2017 season my team finished with a 15-10 (7-3 Region), and Region Runner-Up on the 4-AAAA level,” Coach Smith said, “That season was Colleton’s 1st playoffs appearance and winning season since 2005. This season my team finished 18-8 (7-3 Region and Region Runner-Up) and advanced to the 2nd round of the playoffs for the 1st time since the 2005-2006 season.” This week Coach Smith announced that he would be leaving the Colleton County Cougars as he has officially accepted the new Head Boys’ Basketball Coaching position at Fort Dorchester High School and a 5th grade math teacher at Eagle Nest Elementary School. “I currently live in Summerville, SC, with my wife, Nakia Smith, and three children, Jacob Jr., Jordan, and Serenity,” Coach Smith said, “My family and I recently purchased a home in Dorchester School District 2. Currently all 3 of my children attend Dorchester School District 2 and this position provides an opportunity to be closer to home, as well as coaching on the 5-AAAAA level.” This was a strategic move for Coach Smith as he will bid farewell to his team and school. As this is his 17th year as a teacher and coach, Coach Smith holds an overall record of 200 wins and 133 losses.

As for the Cougars, according to Colleton County High School Athletic Director Leon Hammond the opening is very new and he has already received several applications. Hammond and his staff will sort through those applications and interview several individuals until they find the perfect match for the Cougars.