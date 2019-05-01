Cougars Baseball Wrap Up Season

The Colleton County High School Cougar Varsity Baseball team had a very long week last week. Even though it was Spring Break, these young men put their hearts in what they love to do. Last Tuesday they traveled to North Myrtle Beach to start their region playoffs. The Cougars came in swinging the bats well. Trey Nettles got things going early when he doubled down right field line. Henry Gibson followed him with a double to left field, scoring Nettles. In the third inning, the Cougars scored two runs with an RBI double by Nettles scoring Jackson Morelli, and an RBI single by Lane Lee scoring Nettles. The Cougars lost 3 to 5. CCHS Head Varsity Coach Jermale Paige said, “We couldn’t handle the ball defensively, that’s been our demise in the end. North Myrtle Beach is a good team, but I know they’re not better than us.”

The Cougars came back ready to play on Thursday defeating Aiken 8 to 3. They came out swinging and scored three runs in the top of the first, with two doubles coming from Gibson and Lee. Ryan Nettles went 2 for 4 with two RBI’S, Gibson had two hits, and Lee had three RBI’S on the night. Lee got the win on the mound throwing 6 1/3 innings. Morelli came in a tough spot with bases loaded and got two crucial outs in the bottom of the sixth; he picked up a big save for the Cougars. Coach Paige added, “Our defense was much better, we made the routine plays and got out of some tough situations.”

The Cougars was back on the road Saturday to take on North Myrtle Beach. “North Myrtle executed well offensively. We could’ve taken care of the ball better, but they just capitalized off our mistakes. It’s been a long week for these guys, traveling over sixteen hours over the course of a week to play baseball is a lot for these young men. I’m proud of their efforts and the mentality to withstand these circumstances. Unfortunately, we came up short,” said Coach Paige. The Cougars lost 3 to 10.