Cougars Baseball Showcases Great Leadership at Baseball Fun at Cougar Park

The Colleton County High School Varsity Boys Baseball Team rallied around the youth in their community this week as they hosted their first Youth Baseball Camp at the Cougar baseball field. The Youth Baseball Camp was held from June 11th through June 15th from 8:00am to 12:00pm with athletes ranging from 5 to 12 years. Under the direction of Head Coach Jermale Paige and Jake Jacobs the coaches and players put together a very well organized and highly successful camp. “Throughout the week a total of 49 kids attended the camp,” Coach Paige said. These 49 kids, both male and female, received guidance on perfecting their baseball skills and just having fun. The Cougars showed true leadership to the participants as they worked one on one with players and kept a range of ages and skills levels engaged. Cougars who helped with the camp the entire week included Alan Grym, Jackson Bell, Ben Kennedy, Ethan Bryan, Kaleb Gibson, and Eddie Bennett. Other players who helped later in the week were: Lane Lee, Jackson Morelli, Chris Reeves, Henry Gibson, Chase Hadwin. Brandon Reichle gave a helping hand for the entire week as well.

According to Coach Paige, “I believe this camp was a huge success. It’s great to see how many young players passion after the game of baseball, and to watch these young kids come with a high energy level every single day brings great joy to my heart.” The Cougars took away just as much from the camp as the participants. “It’s great to see our high school guys get involved with the children of our community,” Coach Paige said, “They realize that they are not only playing for themselves and this program, but they are playing for the future of this program. We have a great group of guys who are very respectable, and they are great role models to the future generations of this program.” Great role models indeed, as the Cougars looked like nothing short of professionals to the all the children who participated.

Although a great portion of the camp was spent working on skills, Coach Paige had one very important goal for the week. “I noticed every player had a fun time at camp, and every time you step on the baseball field you should have fun,” Coach Paige said, “That’s why we play the game.” The success of the camp was a joint effort for the coaches, players, and community as everyone rallied together to make this camp great. “I would like to thank the campers for attending the camp and their parents for bringing them to camp,” Coach Paige said, “I would like to thank the players and coaches for helping out with the camp. I would like to thank anyone who promoted the camp via Facebook, newspaper articles, etc. I would also like to thank anyone who contributed anything to the camp. I really do appreciate everyone’s time and effort to making this a huge success.” As for the future for Cougar baseball, “Our future plan is to continue to grow successfully as a community and a program,” Coach Paige said.