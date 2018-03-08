Cougars Baseball Competes in Berkeley Diamond Classic

The Colleton County High School Varsity Baseball Team competed in the Berkeley County Diamond Classic pre-season baseball tournament. The tournament began on Friday, February 23rd with the opening game followed by Monday, February 26th, Wednesday, February 28th, and Saturday, March 3rd for the final game. Teams competing in the Diamond Classic included: Colleton County High School, Goose Creek High School, Academic Magnet, Stratford High School, Fort Dorchester High School, Oceanside High School, Berkeley High School, and Andrews High School.

The Cougars faced Stratford High School on the opening night of the tournament, in a close game that left the Cougars defeated by one point with a final score of Stratford 7 to CCHS 6. The second game of the tournament, the Cougars faced Berkeley High School. The Cougars were able to redeem themselves with their first victory of the tournament with a final score of CCHS 10 to Berkeley 7. The third game of the tournament was against Andrews High School and the Cougars again gained a victory as they defeated them with a final score of CCHS 13 to Andrews 8. The final game of the tournament was played on Saturday, March 3rd when the Cougars faced Fort Dorchester in another close game. The Cougars were ultimately defeated by Fort Dorchester with a final score of FD 3 to CCHS 2. “The boys did some good and bad things throughout the tournament,” Head Coach Jermale Paige said, “Overall it was much needed because we saw a lot things that we need to improve on, and improvement will happen as the season progresses. Heading into the regular season I feel very confident that we are exactly where we need to be. That’s the purpose of a pre-season tournament to expose our strengths and weaknesses. We’re going to stay strong in those areas that we are currently strong in and get stronger in our weak areas. “

The Cougars will have their first home game on Tuesday, March 6th at 7:00pm, followed by two away games for the week.