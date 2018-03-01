Cougar Wrestling Send Two to State Championship

The Colleton County Cougars Wrestling Team has been competing for the past two weekends. On Saturday, February 17th the Cougars traveled to Beaufort where the 4A Lower State Tournament was held. The Cougars had two competitors place at the 4A Lower State Tournament. Wyatt O’Quinn placed 3rd in his weight class at the tournament and Tyrese Pressey who won his final match in overtime against Pedro Reyez, from Myrtle Beach. Pressey was returning to the tournament to defend his Title from last year, which he was able to do and bring home his second consecutive 4A Lower State win.

The Cougars traveled this past weekend to Anderson, where they competed in the 4A State Wrestling Tournament. Wyatt O’Quinn competed and was able to place 4th in his weight class for the state and Tyrese Pressey finished 2nd in his weight class for the state. “The athletic department is extremely proud of those young men, and we hope you all congratulate them when you see them in the community and in the school,” Colleton County High School Athletic Director Leon Hammond said, “Great job to Coach Packy as well on a good season and all the time he sacrificed this season!”