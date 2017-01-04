Cougar Hoops in Holiday Classic

By Herb Bailey

The Colleton County High School boys’ basketball team began their play in the Orangeburg Sweet 16 Tournament last week with a 67-42 win over Estill. Tristian Nieves was the Cougar’s leading scorer with 19 points followed by both Nyeem Green and De’ajae Ferguson with 11 points apiece. Nyeem Green had 11 rebounds while Jerry Green grabbed 10 rebounds and Javan Williams had six boards. The Cougars had a 41-19 halftime lead and never looked back.

The next evening, CCHS had a matchup against Edisto, a nail-biter which the Cougars won, 43-40. Ferguson had a nice offensive evening, scoring 16 points, and teammate Tristian Nieves poured in 12 points. Jerry Green had seven rebounds and Ferguson added six rebounds and three steals. Javan Williams had five boards with four assists and 2 steals. The Cougars were down 24-20 at the half but outscored Edisto 23 to 16 in the second half to secure the victory.

On Dec. 28 they lost to Orangeburg-Wilkinson in a close one, 57-53. The Cougars had found their scoring again but OW also scored when needed. CCHS led at halftime 23-20 but Orangeburg scored 20 points in the third quarter to propel them to the victory. Tristian Nieves had 19 points for the Cougars while Reggie Gadson and Nyeem Green each scored 10 points. Ferguson, Nieves and Jerry Green each had four rebounds while Nieves also had three assists and five steals for a complete game.

CCHS will travel to Ridgeland/Hardeeville on Jan. 7 to keep an impressive scoring season going with another road game against Cane Bay on January 10. The Cougars travel back to CCHS to play in front of their home fans on Jan. 13 against Beaufort with a 6 p.m. start time.