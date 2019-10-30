Cougar Girls Cross Country

The Colleton County High School Cougars Varsity Girls Cross Country excelled at the Region Meet held at Bluffton High School this past Saturday. Reece Carelock ran 41 seconds faster, coming in at 27:16. Dorothy Dessoye was close to her record, finishing at 27:22. Catherine Bunton was at the band competition. The girls continue to bring their times down. The Cougars hope to see some new records set at the Lower State meet on November 9th at Darlington.