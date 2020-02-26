Cougar Boys end season

The Colleton County High School Cougars Boys Basketball team ended their season in the second round of playoffs.

Last Wednesday, the Cougars hosted Airport High School in the first round of playoffs. They went into halftime trailing Airport by five points, but they were a couple of rebounds away from taking control of the game. Airport was getting a lot of second-chance points and the Cougars were settling for too many three’s in the first half. CCHS Cougar Head Varsity Basketball Coach Matthew Mullins said, “Jahlil Ellison kept us in the game in the first half with a bunch of putting back finishes.” In the second half, the Cougars started taking the ball to the basket more aggressively and were able to force a lot of turnovers winning the game, 69-51. Coach Mullins added, “Alex Sherrill and Stephan Gadson got loose for some scores, Jahlil had a hot fourth quarter and Jermaine Parker was able to turnover Airport’s point guard, which we knew would be key. He was a north-south football player, a very good athlete, but Jermaine was able to do his job on the defensive side and that was key.” Top scorers were: Alex Sherrill-26pts, Stephan Gadson-19pts, Jahlil Ellison-14pts, Antawn Griffin-4pts, and Jermaine Parker, Alston Sherrill, and Temaj Butler-2pts each.

The Cougars hosted Myrtle Beach High School Saturday night for the second round of playoffs. “I could tell early that Myrtle Beach’s game plan was to take away Alex and Stephan’s scoring. That’s normally everyone’s plan against us this year, but they did the best job of it that we have seen,” said Coach Mullins. The Cougars were down 13 at the half, but they weren’t done. They made some adjustments on both sides of the ball and were able to cut the lead to three points midway through the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the Cougars couldn’t finish the job after Stephan fouled out and they picked up a technical. They lose 60-73. Top scorers were: Alex Sherrill-21pts, Stephan Gadson-19pts, Jahlil Ellison-9pts, Jermaine Parker-6pts, Antawn Griffin and Silas Holmes-2pts each.

“I am extremely proud of this team’s no-quit attitude. Losing doesn’t change how I feel about this group. They will always be special to me,” said Coach Mullins.

Class of 2020 finished their basketball carriers winning two Region Titles, having four all regions selections, one Region Player of the Year, and Alex Sherrill made the 2020 4A Boys SCBCA All-State Team. “These boys should hold their heads high because of what they have done for the Colleton County Basketball Program. Coaching this group has been a blessing. I am very proud to be able to say I coached them,” said Mullins.