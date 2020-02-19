Cougar Boys back to back Region Champs

The Colleton County High School Cougars Boys Varsity Basketball team made history for the second year in a row last Tuesday. The Cougars defeated Hilton Head, 72-65, and clinched the Region Championship! The Cougars are now 13-10 for the season and 5-1 in the region. “I am very proud of how the guys played against Hilton Head. All season we had a goal of trying to go back to back as region champions. The seniors really embraced the idea of not only being the first class to win a region championship last year as juniors but then doing it all over as seniors. Everyone chipped in tonight which was great,” said CCHS Cougars Boys Head Varsity Basketball Coach Matthew Mullins.

Alex and Stephan hit some big free throws down the stretch to put it away for the Cougars. Alston came in and hit some great shots, Jahlil grabbed some huge rebounds while Jermaine and Antawn helped the Cougars get some big stops at the end. Coach Mullins added, “I am just really proud of everyone on this team.” Top scorers were: Alex Sherrill-23pts, Stephan Gadson-15pts, Alston Sherrill-11-pts, Jermaine Parker and Jahlil Ellison-8pts each, and Antawn Griffin-6pts.

Alex Sherrill, Stephan Gadson, and Jermaine Parker were named to the Region 7-AAAA All-Region Team. Alex Sherrill was also named Region Player of the Year. Coach Mullins was named Co-Coach of the Year along with Coach Chane Brown from Hilton Head.

The Cougars hosted the first round of playoffs Wednesday against Airport High School at 7 pm, but as of press deadline, we had not received results. Come out and support these boys as they look to move forward in the playoffs!