Cougar Basketball with two region wins

The Colleton County High Cougar Boys Varsity Basketball team started off their region play last week with two big wins. “It was a big week for us with our first two conference games. I was proud of how we handled the preparation and how we played on game day,” said CCHS Cougar Boys Varsity Head Basketball Coach Matthew Mullins.

The Cougars came home last Tuesday with a win against Beaufort High School, 86-75. “Senior’s Alex Sherrill and Stephan Gadson both stayed hot, but it was an overall team contribution that put us over the top,” added Coach Mullins. Top scorers were: A. Sherrill-33pts, S. Gadson-23pts, Silas Holmes-10pts, Jermaine Parker-8pts, Antawn Griffin, and Jahlil Ellison-4pts each, Alston Sherill-3pts, and Adam Buckner-1pt.

Last Friday, the Cougars came out on their home court, ready to play Bluffton High School. The Cougars won in a tight game, 56-53. This moved the Cougars to 9-8 for the season and 2-0 in the region. Coach Mullins said, “Junior Silas Holmes stepped up big off the bench in both games making some big plays. He hit a couple of big 3’s that helped us pull it out. He’s been more aggressive lately which has been great for us.” Top scorers were: S. Gadson-15pts, S. Holmes-13pts, A. Sherrill-11pts, J. Parker and J. Ellison-6pts each, Temaj Butler-4pts, and A. Griffin-1pt.

This week will be a challenging week for the Cougars, but Coach Mullins said, “We look forward to weeks like this.” The Cougars started this week by hosting Ashley Ridge on Tuesday, but as of press deadline, we had not received results. The Cougars will be on the road Friday night to face Hilton Head, which is also 2-0 in the region. Come out and support these young men as they look to move forward in region play.