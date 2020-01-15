Cougar Basketball to start region play

The Colleton County High School Cougar Boys Varsity Basketball team had been busy on the courts last week. On January 7th, the Cougars started slow but came home with a win against Swansea, 61-40. CCHS Cougar Head Boys Varsity Basketball Coach Matthew Mullins said, “We struggled to finish easy looks in the first half for some reason, but in the second half we came out strong and were able to get the Free Throw line a lot. We were aggressive getting into the paint, especially Alex Sherrill. I think he shot eight Free Throws in the third quarter alone. If we are hitting free throws and getting to the rim, normally, our outside shots start to fall as well. We need to remember this as a team as the season goes on.” Top scorers were: Alex Sherrill-32pts, Stephan Gadson-8pts, Jahil Ellison-7pts, Antawn Griffin-5pts, Jermaine Parker-4pts, and Silas Holmes, Jeremiah Holmes, and Deshaun Blocker-2pts each.

On Friday, the Cougars had a tough loss against First Baptist on their home court, 59-71. “I thought we played well, but First Baptist got red hot from three. When that happens, it’s tough to win if you’re not matching their scoring or creating a turnover,” said Coach Mullins. “I thought we played hard and well, but just did not catch the breaks we needed.” Top scorers were: Alex Sherrill-25pts, A. Griffin-10pts, S. Gadson-9pts, J. Ellison and J. Parker-5pts each, Alston Sherrill-3pts, and S. Holmes-2pts.

The Cougars came home Saturday with a close win against Whale Branch, 54-50. The Cougars were able to take about a 10 point lead at the half and controlled the game from there. Coach Mullins added, “Whale Branch made a run in the end, but we made our free throws down the stretch. Alex Sherrill has been hot lately and stepped up, hitting some big 3’s. Stephan Gadson hit big 3 at the end of the half, and like I tell them, hit free throws to close it out.” Top scorers were: Alex Sherrill-21pts, S Gadson-15pts, J. Ellison-9pts, J. Parker-4pts, A. Griffin-3pts, and Temaj Butler-2pts.

This week the Cougars will start region play. The Cougars were on the road to face Beaufort on Tuesday, but as of the press deadline, we had not received results. The Cougars will host Bluffton on Friday at 6 pm and will host Ashley Ridge on Monday at 5:30 pm. Come out and support these young men as these games play a big role in potential playoff seeding!