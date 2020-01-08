Cougar Basketball team gets good experience

The Colleton County High School Cougar Varsity Basketball team had a great opportunity to compete against good competition in the Modie Risher tournament that was held on December 27th, 28th and 30th at Burke High School. CCHS Cougar Head Varsity Basketball Coach Matthew Mullins said, “We got to play against a team from West Virginia on Friday(27th), a team from Pennsylvania on Saturday(28th), and one in-state team on Monday(30th).

On Friday, December 27th the Cougars lost to Hedgesville, WV 49-60. Top Scorers were: Stephan Gadson-26pts, Antawn Griffin-10pts, Jahlil Ellison-8pts, and Jeremiah Monroe and Jermaine Parker-2pts each. The Cougars lost in a tight game against Buck West (Pennsylvania), 40-48 on Saturday, December 28th. Top scorers were: Alex Sherrill-16pts, Stephan Gadson-13pts, Silas Holmes-5pts, Antawn Griffin-4pts, and Jermaine Parker and Jahlil Ellison-1pt each. Coach Mullins said, “Friday and Saturday, I think turnovers were the story of the games. We guarded well in the half-court but they were able to take advantage of some turnovers and it was tough for us to come back all the way.”

The Cougars beat Swansea on Monday, December 30th, 68-36. Top scorers were: Stephan Gadson-23pts, Alex Sherrill and Jermaine Parker-11pts each, Alston Sherrill-7pts, Jeremiah Monroe-5pts, Temaj Butler and Jahlil Ellison-4pts each, and Evan Wright-3pts. “I think we cranked up our defense and we were the ones taking advantage of turnovers. Jermaine Parker was much more aggressive offensively, which is something we have been working on with him, but I thought it was a good team effort. Stephan Gadson was named All-Tournament Player and I think it was well deserved. He has been having a solid senior season and deserves some recognition,” added Mullins.

Last Friday, the Cougars came home with a win against Military Magnet, 78-38. Top scorers were: Alex Sherrill-36pts, Stephan Gadson and Antawn Griffin-8pts each, Jermaine Parker-7pts, Alston Sherrill-6pts, Adam Buckner and Deshawn Blocker-4pts each, Jeremiah Monroe-3pts and Jahlil Ellison-2pts. Coach Mullins said, “The last two games we have seen much better team defense, which has led to more scoring in transition, I think that’s a key for us to be successful. When we get after it and guard hard for four quarters, we are a different team. If we can accept that as our identity and commit to it each day, whether it be a practice or a big game, we’ll continue to improve.”

The Cougars were back on the road Tuesday to face Swansea, but as of the press deadline, we had not received any results. The Cougars will be at home Friday night to face First Baptist at 6:15 pm and will travel Saturday to face Whale Branch at 5:30 pm. Come out and support these young men!