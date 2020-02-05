Cougar Basketball on fire

The Colleton County High Cougar Boys Varsity Basketball team has been burning their home court up, moving to 4-0 in the region.

On Tuesday, January 28th, the Cougars defeated Whale Branch in a close game, 55-53. This win moved the Cougars to 11-9 for the season and 3-0 in the region. Top scorers were: Alex Sherrill-23pts, Stephan Gadson-14pts, Jahlil Ellison-8pts, Jermaine Parker-4pts, and Antawn Griffin and Silas Holmes-3pts each. CCHS Cougars Boys Head Varsity Basketball Coach Matthew Mullins said, “Good to see some other guys step up this week.”

The Cougars hosted Beaufort in a region game Friday night. The Cougars led the game and came out with another region win, 88-64 moving to 12-9 for the season and 4-0 in the region. “As a team, we shot the ball well, but Alston Sherrill, in particular, got hot and was huge for us coming off the bench. Antawn Griffin was seeing the floor well and set us up for some good shots. That takes us to 4-0 in the region, but Hilton Head is sitting at 3-1, we don’t have any room to get comfortable. We’ll go play Bluffton team on the road Friday and we need to keep winning to control our chances at winning region,” added Coach Mullins. Top scorers were: Alston Sherrill and Stephan Gadson-22pts each, Alex Sherrill-16pts, Jermaine Parker-14pts, Antawn Griffin-6pts, Temaj Butler-4pts, and Deshaun Blocker and Jahlil Ellison-2pts each.

The Cougars will be on the road Friday night to face Bluffton. “We had a great home crowd last Friday. I hope to see them make the trip out to Bluffton,” said Coach Mullins. The Cougars will host Hilton Head Tuesday. Come out and show your support as they advance in region play