Cougar Basketball lose in a nail bitter

The Colleton County High Cougar Boys Varsity Basketball team came home Friday night with a disappointing loose against Bluffton High School, 56-58. The game was back and forth all night, but with one second remaining in the game, Bluffton banked in a deep three with two people guarding the ball, walking away with the win. Top scorers were: Alex Sherrill-27pts, Alston Sherrill and Stephan Gadson-8 pts each, Jahlil Ellison-6pts, Silas Holmes-5pts, and Antawn Griffin-2pts.

“Bluffton loss was a heartbreaker at the moment for sure,” said CCHS Cougars Boys Head Varsity Basketball Coach Matthew Mullins. “Stephan Gadson got into foul trouble very early in the game and then came back in the third quarter picking up his fourth foul on a questionable call, so it was a very weird game for him. The game could have gone either way, but Bluffton pulled it out, so I give them credit.”

The Cougars hosted Hilton Head on Tuesday night and the winner will be Region Champs, but as of press deadline, we had not received results. Tuesday night was also senior night. “The basketball class of 2020 (Stephan Gadson, Alex Sherrill, Jermaine Parker, Jahil Ellison, and Evan Wright) has been a very fun group to coach,” added Coach Mullins. “It will be an emotional night for sure but regardless of the results, I’m proud to be able to say I coached these guys.”