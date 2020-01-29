Cougar Basketball 3-0 in region

The Colleton County High Cougar Boys Varsity Basketball team had a very close loss on their home court Tuesday night against Ashley Ridge Swamp Foxes. The Cougars led the Swamp Foxes in the first half 40-29 but lost steam in the second half. They lost 68-69. The top scorers for the Cougars were: Alex Sherrill-33pts, Jahlil Ellison-12pts, Silas Holmes-8pts, Antawn Griffin-7pts, and Jermaine Parker and Stephan Gadson-5pts each.

The Cougars were on the road last Friday to face Hilton Head for a region game. CCHS Cougars Boys Varsity Head Basketball Coach Matthew Mullins said, “We knew that Hilton Head would give us a tough game. They were coming off a big win over a good Wade Hampton team so we knew we would get their best shot.” The Cougars was trailing Hilton Head after the first half 28-37 but was able to bring home the win with a final score, 65-60. “We were able to preserve from a double-digit deficit and pull out the win,” added Coach Mullins. Top scorers were: Alex Sherrill-19pts, S. Gadson-18pts, S. Holmes-15pts, A. Griffin and J. Ellison-5pts each, and J. Parker-3pts.

This moved the Cougars to 10-9 for the season and 3-0 in the region (Hilton Head 2-1, Bluffton 1-2, Beaufort 0-3). “We’ve done well so far in the region, but we are only halfway there. We’ll need even greater focus in preparation as we get ready to face all of them a second time. It’s never easy to beat a good team twice and we have a lot of respect for all of our region opponents as all of those games have been close competitive ones.”

The Cougars hosted Whale Branch Tuesday night, but as of press deadline, we had not received results. The Cougars will also host Beaufort Friday night with tip-off at 6:00 pm. Come out and support these young men as they look forward to advancing in region play.