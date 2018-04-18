Cougar Baseball Senior Night

Cougar baseball has seen some big challenges this season as they continue to face tough competitors. Before Spring Break the Cougars faced Stall, Cane Bay, Beaufort, and Hilton Head High Schools. On Thursday, March 22nd the Cougars faced Stall High School and dominated the field with a final score of Stall 0 – CCHS 18, however on Friday, March 23rd the Cougars saw the opposite happen when they faced Cane Bay and walked away with a final score of CCHS 0 – Cane Bay 7. On Tuesday, March 27th the Cougars fought to comeback and faced Beaufort High School who they were able to defeat with a final score of Beaufort 5 – CCHS 6. On Thursday, March 29th the Cougars played their final game before Spring Break against Hilton Head High School and dominated against with a final score of Hilton Head 0 – CCHS 18. The Cougars came back from break and were scheduled to play on Monday, April 9th against Bluffton however due to inclement weather the game was rescheduled to Tuesday, April 10th. The Cougars played a hard game as they ultimately walked away with a victory, that they fought for in an extra inning with a final score of CCHS 6 – Bluffton 5.

The Cougars hosted their annual senior night on Thursday, April 12th before they faced Hilton Head High School. The senior recognition was held prior to the beginning of the game. The Senior baseball players were announced and their mothers were presented with flowers. After the recognition of the senior players, their fathers headed to the mound where they kicked off the game with throwing a pitch to each of their sons. Congratulations to the Cougar Seniors and all of their accomplishments. This is the final week for the Cougars who will face Berkeley High School on Tuesday, April 17th, Wando High School on Wednesday, April 18th and finish on Friday, April 20th against Stall High School. All games this week will be away.