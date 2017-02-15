Cougar Baseball Season is Here

By Olivia Phillips

“It’s a new year and a new game,” as many baseball players would comment about the upcoming season. From out on the diamond to up in the stands, everyone had awaited this day: the start of the Cougar baseball season. Unlike many of the Cougar Boy’s past opponents, the CCHS athletics decided to stay in the 4A region instead of advancing to 5A. In addition, after Percy Knight resigned as the Cougar baseball head coach, Jermale Paige assumed the position as the new Varsity head coach and former Summerville coach, Michael Monnet, joined the Cougar family as the Junior Varsity head coach. For the Cougars, this meant the 2016-2017 baseball season could be a totally new ball game.

The Cougars kicked off the season with a nine-inning scrimmage against the Wade Hampton Red Devils baseball team this past Tuesday, Feb. 7th. In the top of the first, the Cougars sent out a senior pitcher, Michael Thigpen. Thigpen threw for two strikeouts, a walk, followed by a third and final strikeout. To start the home half of the first, freshman, Trey Nettles, hit a fastball that would award him a single. By the end of the first inning, the Cougars were the only ones to put runs up on the board. During the bottom of the second, Keel Murdaugh approached the plate. The junior catcher smacked the baseball, which landed him on second base with three RBI’s to make the score 8-0 for the Cougars. As the fifth inning approached, the score was 10-0 with the Cougars holding down the lead. At the end of the ninth inning, the Colleton County Cougars celebrated with a victory of 15-3 over the Wade Hampton Red Devils.

The Cougar Boys were stoked to start off their season on a great start. The Cougar baseball team will be traveling to Fort Dorchester high school next Tuesday, Feb. 14th, for a second scrimmage. Like the players stated, this is definitely a new year and a new game.