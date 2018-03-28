Cougar Baseball Goes 1-1

The Cougar’s Baseball Team has seen some tough competitors this season and they have certain seen some ups and downs this season already. Last week the Cougars faced Hilton Head High School at an away match. They were able to secure a win for the week with the final score being 12-6. Later in the week the Cougars faced Berkeley High School in a nail bitter as the Cougars fought for a victory but were ultimately defeated 4-3. Coach Paige said, “The Cougars needed to give it their all until the end and they were being defeated mentally.” This week the Cougars started with a home game against Stall High School. Due to inclement weather the game was cancelled on its scheduled night and rescheduled for Thursday, March 22nd. A few extra days were just the break the Cougars needed as they headed into the game against Stall ready to win. The Cougars were able to secure a win with the final score CCHS 8 to Stall 5. “It was great to get a win on our home field,” Coach Paige said, “Tyler Bell threw the ball well picking up the win. Henry Gibson and Austin Barwick lead the cougars offensively. Gibson had two hits, a triple and single. Barwick had three RBI’s at the plate.”

On Friday, March 23rd, the Cougars headed to Cane Bay High School for their second game of the week. Cane Bay ultimately defeated the Cougars with a final score of CB 6 to CCHS 1. “The game was 1-1 going into the 4th inning,” Coach Paige said, “Cane Bay had a couple of calls go there way with two outs in the bottom of the 4th to allow them to put up 5 runs in the inning. Lane Lee threw the ball well only throwing 77 pitches in 6 innings that’s all we could ask of him. Things just didn’t go our way Friday night.” The Cougars will face Beaufort High School on Tuesday, March 27th. Come out and support Colleton County High School athletics this week as they head into Spring Break next week.