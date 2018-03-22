Cougar Baseball Faces Tough Opponents

The Colleton County High School Varsity Baseball Cougars have done some adjusting this season and played against some tough opponents. On Tuesday, March 6th the Cougars faced off against May River High School. On Wednesday, March 7th they faced Cane Bay High School, and on Friday, March 9th they faced off against Beaufort High School. The Cougars went 0-3 that week as they opponents defeated them from each angle. “Last week was a frustrating week for the team,” Head Coach Jermale Paige said, “We went 0-3 losing to May River, Cane Bay, and Beaufort. The home opener lost to Cane Bay was devastating. We were up 3-0 going into the top of 6th inning, then CB put up 5 runs. We would eventually come back and tie the ball game in the 7th inning, forcing us into extra innings. Cane Bay scored two runs in the 8th, beating us 7-5. We traveled to Beaufort the next day and got out hit in the lost. As a team we’re at our lowest point right now and there is only one way to go and that is up.”

Last week Coach Paige said the only way to the team could go is up and that is exactly the attitude the Cougars had as they started this week on Tuesday, March 13th at an away match against Hilton Head High School. The Cougars defeated Hilton Head with a final score of 12-6. “We did well against Hilton Head,” Coach Paige said, “We started out shaky defensively, but we found a way to lock in and get the bats rolling scoring 5 runs in consecutive innings.” The Cougars headed into Friday night against Berkeley High School on a positive note. Although the Cougars put up a good fight during the beginning of the game, they were ultimately defeated by Berkeley with a final score of 4-3. “Friday against Berkeley was truly a heart breaker,” Coach Paige said, “We’re up 3-0 going in to the 7th inning and everything fell apart defensively. We lost it mentally and got complacent. We need to play 100% until that last out is made, and right now we have to find a way to overcome this mountain.” Coach Paige and the Cougars may have a mountain to overcome but they are not out of the game yet. The Cougars will face Stall High School on Tuesday, March 20th at a home game and an away match on Friday, March 23rd at Cane Bay High School.