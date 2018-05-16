Cottageville Students Participate in Bike to School Day

Students at Cottageville Elementary School were able to participate in Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 9th 2018. Last year the school also participated and had a great turnout. Before school began, students were lined up with their bikes and helmets ready to ride. The students met at Jericho United Methodist Church and biked from the church to Cottageville Elementary School. The school participates in this event each year in order to promote healthier students and safer streets, according to Cottageville Elementary Reading Coach Kristie Long. This year there were approximately 30 students who biked to school and 3 dads who participated in the event as well. “Local law enforcement helped with the safety and security of students,” Long said.

Cottageville Elementary third grader, Jason Scott won first place and Kindergartener Derrick Bennett never gave up as he was the last to the finish. According to Cottageville Elementary School’s Physical Education Teacher, Mr. Bostic, “This was a great turnout and exciting to see everyone come together to promote healthier lifestyles.” Cottageville Elementary is very proactive in their healthier lifestyle promotions as they apply for grants and host special events to talk about healthy eating and lifestyle changes. Overall, the event was a great success for all the students who participated as they finished strong. “Thank you to the Cottageville Police Department for all of their help and support with the event,” Long said. The Colleton County Traffic team also helped escort the students. Sgt. Keith Crosby walked alongside one of the students that had fallen off of his bike. We appreciate all of our officers for their continued support in our community.