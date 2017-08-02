Cottageville Mayor graduates from state school for leaders

Cottageville Mayor Tim Grimsley is a new graduate of the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government.

Grimsley received his certificate of completion from the state school for elected officials during a recent meeting of the Municipal Association of South Carolina. The Elected Officials Institute was created in 1986 to “give municipal officials a strong foundation” in the operation of “local government,” according to Casey R. Fields, manager for municipal advocacy for the Municipal Association of S.C.

Grimsley’s graduation from the Institute means he took 25 hours of classroom work. During this time, he studied the Freedom of Information Act, ethics, accountability, budgeting, human resources classes, economic development and planning and zoning. “For more than 30 years, the Association has encouraged local elected officials to participate in the Institute, whether they are newly elected or have served for a while,” said Miriam Hair, executive director of the Municipal Association. “This Institute gives elected leaders with diverse personal and professional backgrounds an understanding and overview of the details of running a local government.”

Colleton Commercial Kitchen setting example in food trends

Matt Mardell, director of the Colleton Commercial Kitchen, recently gave a presentation to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) during a summit in Washington, D.C. The presentation is about how the local commercial kitchen is helping to progress the Colleton community. Mardell’s presentation will also be a case study for the “Local Foods, Local Places Toolkit,” a publication that will be presented at an undetermined date.

During his presentation, Mardell talks about the economic impact that the Colleton Commercial Kitchen is having on the community. According to information provided on the case study, Mardell also talks about its impact on the success of creating new small businesses, its local impact on the economy by creating 60 new jobs, and the kitchen’s impact on the beautification of downtown Walterboro. The Colleton Commercial Kitchen is a DHEC-approved kitchen that local farmers and budding business owners can use to sell their products and create their own business ventures. The facility sells an array of products to the public, including a lunch menu and baked goods.

Solar Eclipse glasses for sale on state site

Solar Eclipse glasses are for sale on the S.C. Parks and Recreation Web site. The glasses are available on the site’s retail store for $2.49 each. Each of the state’s state parks are hosting a solar eclipse event for the public. The eclipse will be on August 21st, with the optimum viewing time at about 2:41 p.m. Charleston and the areas around it are among the top places to view the eclipse in the nation. The Web site for the glasses is www.scparkstore.com.

There are no local viewing parties planned in Colleton County. For a list of solar eclipse viewing parties in the Charleston region, go to www.charlestoncvb.com.