Cottageville Howl-oween Extravaganza sure to bring big barks

Grab your four legged friend and head to Cottageville on Saturday October 14 for the Cottageville Howl-oween Extravaganza. The fun filled family event is sure to have something that will leave everyone in your family something to bark about. The event will begin at 11:00 am, rain or shine, and will last until all the fun has been had at Stegall Auction House located at 158 Farmer Street.

This is the third year the Going to the Dogs Band has hosted an annual fundraiser in Cottageville. The event has grown every year and all proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter. For the admission price of $7 per person or $21 per family, which includes 2 adults and up to 4 children, event goers will be able to taste and vote on the homemade chili and desert contest. Also included in the admission fee is a grilled hotdog lunch, a vote in the car show, entry to all costume contest, entry into the decorated pumpkin contest, and participation in the live auction all while listening to the sounds of the Going to the Dogs Band.

Costume contest will include the following categories:

1. Best dog/owner look-alike (with or without costumes)

2. Best dog costume

3. Best child/teen costume with three age brackets- birth-12, 13-17, 17-over

4. Best couple or family theme

5. Best owner car theme ( your car must be entered into the car show and dress from the era your car represents)

Members of the band have also donated a 50” Hitachi television set for raffle. Tickets are $20 each and there are only 54 tickets available for purchase. The auction always brings excitement to the crowd as there are usually some very unique items up for grabs. Some items on this year’s list include a chicken incubator with egg turner, limited edition art work of the Appalachian Trial, a piece from Le Creuset, and many other items of interest. The auction is slated to start around 2:00 pm and will be followed by the awards for all the voting contest throughout the event.

Scott Brennan, lead singer with the Going to the Dogs Band, is looking forward to another successful year. Brennan prides the band with raising money for non-profit organizations such as Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter. “I knew when we started this journey that making a little bit of money playing music for events would not make that much of a difference to me or the guys. We decided to take whatever money we made and give it to organizations such as FoCCAS where that little bit of money would go a long way for lot of cats and dogs”, said Brennan on their fundraising efforts. Come on out Saturday and help the raise big barks!