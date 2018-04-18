Cottageville Hosts Annual Tractor Parade

The weather could not have been any clearer on Saturday, April 14th in Cottageville as the Annual Tractor Parade was held on U.S. Highway 17A. The parade was organized and hosted by the Cottageville Revitalization Committee as a way to bring residents and guest out to enjoy a tractor filled parade, craft and food vendors. The parade began at 11:00am, with Cottageville Police Department lighting the way as they escorted an assortment of lawn mowers, tractors, and horses down the main stretch of U.S. Highways 17A. This year the Tractor Parade had one of the youngest Grand Marshall’s, Levi Steinbrecher who was pulled in the smallest wagon behind a lawn mower. This year’s parade had some new and returning participants and held approximately one dozen participants. As the parade traveled down the main stretch of Cottageville, crowds gathered at varied points and children enjoyed the candy filled treats handed out from one of the wagons. Once the parade completed, participants and bystanders headed to Cottageville Town Hall where craft vendors and food vendors were set up for guest to enjoy. It was also the first event since the devastating fire that burned the old Cottageville Elementary School. This was also the first event held at the towns new community building and walking track.