Cottageville Elementary Students Help the Homeless

By Nicki Maxey

Four Cottageville Elementary school students are working together to help homeless people in the Lowcountry. The students decided to get together make bracelets and sell baked goods to raise money for the homeless. When asked how they came up with this idea, the students researched through books and online.

The students are donating the money they raise to The Beacon, a homeless shelter in North Charleston. When asked why they wanted to donate the money to The Beacon, one of the students responded that in their research they considered the Children’s Hospital, but said, “You see commercials for the Children’s Hospital but you do not see anything for homeless shelters.” The students said they chose The Beacon Homeless Shelter, because they said, “It helps everyone.”

The name of the students fundraiser is “KKAA Society.” The students came up with the name from the first letters of their names: Kylie Roper, age 9; Kyleigh Edge, age 9; Angela Simpson, age 10; and Aleaha Grace Ammons, age 10. These young ladies have already raised $100 by selling their bracelets and baked goods to teachers, students and family members. To buy a bracelet you may contact, 4th Grade Teacher, Heather Bartholomew at hbartholomew@colleton.k12.sc.us for more information.