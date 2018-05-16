Cottageville Elementary Spring Pre-K and Kindergarten Showcase

The Cottageville Elementary School held their annual PTO and Federal Programs Meeting on Thursday, May 10th. The meeting opened with a welcome and pledge given by Cottageville Elementary School’s Principal Mrs. Janis Headden. Each month students are chosen as the “Character Counts” students. This month’s word to describe character was dependable, which is described as “doing what I said I would do, even when it is difficult.” Third grade teacher, Brandy Gerard, recognized each of the children chosen. At the end of the meeting the Pre-K and Kindergarten students performed their annual spring song selection. Cottageville Elementary School Music Teacher, Mr. Ken Stoudenmire, led the students in a 5 song performance. “We had a great turnout and I was really pleased with how well the kids did,” Stoudenmire said, “It went really well and they sounded great!”