Cottageville Elementary School’s Amazing Race

The week before students headed back to school, teachers at schools across the district began preparing for their return. During their first week back, many teacher were acclimating to their new classrooms and meeting many new faces. For teachers and staff at Cottageville Elementary School, their first day back was spent a little different this year. They began their week learning about on another as they compete in the Cottageville Elementary edition of The Amazing Race. As a team building exercise put together by their administration, teachers from CES were broken up into teams; Team 1-PreK & K, Team 2- First Grade, Team 3- Second Grade, Team 4- Third Grade, Team 5- Fourth Grade, Team 6- Fifth Grade, Team 7- Special Education, and Team 8- Special Area. With some familiar faces and some new ones, teachers set off with their new teams on their Amazing Race. Each team visited eight separate locations, where they were met with a clue master who had a task for each team complete before receiving their clue to move on to the next location. The locations included The Dollar General, Cottageville Police Department, Subway, Ace Basin Mill (Round O), Jericho United Methodist Church, Colleton County Fire Rescue (Cottageville Station), BP, and the Post Office.

With some familiar faces and some new ones, teachers set off with their new teams on their Amazing Race. Each team visited eight separate locations, where they were met with a clue master who had a task for each team complete before receiving their clue to move on to the next location. The locations included The Dollar General, Cottageville Police Department, Subway, Ace Basin Mill (Round O), Jericho United Methodist Church, Colleton County Fire Rescue (Cottageville Station), BP, and the Post Office. The game served as way to not only familiarize the teachers with the town they teach in but also familiarize the businesses with the teachers. To document their adventure, each team was given a gnome to take a photo with after they completed each task. One of the clues read, “Fresh is my middle name. I have many offerings to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle.” This was the clue for Subway and once teams arrived their task was to wipe down tables and sweep the floors. While another clue read, “I am a gathering spot for folks needing spiritual guidance. My walls will not fall even if you walk around me seven times.” This was the clue for Jericho United Methodist Church where teams were meet with a very familiar face of School Board Member Mary Jones, where their task was to meet Jones and take a photo with her. For Clue Master and CES Reading Coach, Kristie Smoak, “The Amazing Race was an awesome team building experience for both our new and veteran staff members at CES. It proved to be a great strategy to kick off a fabulous new year.” The race completed with everyone as a winner, according to Principal Janis Headden as the overall goal was achieved. Second grade teacher Brandy Gerard summed up the experience the best when she said, “We had a blast driving around figuring out the clues. We learned a lot about ourselves and how we work together as a team.”