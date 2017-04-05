Cottageville Elementary Running Club

Running has always been important to Pharen Crosby, 5th grade teacher at Cottageville Elementary School. Therefore it only seemed natural for her to become involved in running programs when she became a teacher. This is her first year at Cottageville Elementary and she wanted to implement a running club for students in 3rd to 5th grade. Crosby was overwhelmed with the response once the club officially started in February this year. “I run and I have always run,” said Crosby, “and I want the kids to have a passion for running.” April 8th will be two months that the club has been in place with approximately 64 members. The Running Club meets every Wednesday after school until 4 pm. “The goal by the end of the year is for each child to run 12 laps without stopping,” said Crosby. The school uses the school bus track as a walking track, each lap around the track equals a quarter of a mile. Twelve laps for the students would be equal to a 5K race, which is the goal for each student. “It’s about endurance, not speed,” Crosby said, “by the end of the year it’s about students improving their time.” This year the Cottageville Elementary Running Club will be participating in the March of Dime Walk and the Rice Festival 5k. T-shirts came in this week for the club and Ink Farm donated a sign to the school for their walking track. Crosby said this all started when she and few fellow teachers began walking after school, and it grew from there. Now Crosby said there are anywhere from 7 to 10 teachers who participate with the students each week. This has created a time for the students to bond with their teachers outside of the classroom. “The kids love seeing the teachers,” Crosby said, “the best thing is that they really respond to extra time with us outside of a school setting.” Crosby said she could not do this without her two coworkers, Heather Bartholomew and Sarah Fielder, who are also Coaches for the Running Club. Having a running club in elementary school is a great way to prepare the students for future athletics like cross country and long distance running. Crosby said it is a great way to set up students for middle and high school running and could possible lead students to future athletic scholarships. As for future goals for the club, Crosby said “Next year we are hoping to have a fall and spring season and hopefully we will have some returning runners.”