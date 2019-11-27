Cottageville Elementary 1st Annual Turkey Trot















Cottageville Elementary School celebrated its first annual Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Staff, students, and parents enjoyed a fun walk prior to enjoying a turkey feast prepared by the cafeteria staff. The Turkey Trot was sponsored and planned by the CES Health and Wellness Committee. The team wanted to incorporate exercise prior to sitting down to the feast to increase the body’s metabolism. Thanksgiving Day meals typically are heavy in calories and the rigorous exercise can boost the body’s metabolism for hours after the exercise. The CES staff and students made it a fun walk by dressing up, blowing bubbles, enjoying festive music, and walking with family members. Everyone had a blast!