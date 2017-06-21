Cottageville crimes on rise, chief says suspects will be caught

A series of petty thefts and burglaries inside the town limits of Cottageville has the local police department on guard and asking its residents to be more careful with their property. According to Cottageville Police Chief Jeffery Cook, there have been about four incidents within the town limits during the last week. These incidents include one burglary and several other occasions where guns have been taken from either inside houses or from out of vehicles. There have also been several reported cases of vehicles being plundered through, he said. The police department has identified at least two suspects in the burglary case: these arrests are pending, as of press deadline on Tuesday morning. “From the time the sun goes down, we are out and we are checking properties and we are making sure our residents are safe,” said Cook. The police department is backed by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in the unincorporated areas of the town, especially during night hours, according to Cook. “During the day, we are also heavily monitoring our community,” he said. “We are asking that people stay alert, and they remember to lock their doors and their homes. It’s summer time, and that’s always a time when we see petty thefts on the rise.” Cook is using the police department’s new Facebook page and a social media campaign to spread the word about the recent small surge in crime, he said. “We are a transparent police department, and I want the people of this town to know everything that is happening,” said Cook. “The more you know, the safer you are.” The police department is asking Cottageville residents to be vigilant, and are encouraging its residents to follow these safety tips: 1. When leaving items in your vehicle, always lock your car doors. “Criminals work under ease and opportunity, and checking a door and finding it unlocked makes for an easy target,” said Cook. 2. Watch out for your neighbor. “You live in these neighborhoods and recognize when something is out of place or does not belong,” he said. 3. Always call the Cottageville Police Department. “We are a department for the people. We are not just here to write tickets,” said Cook. “We want you to call us. Remember we are always here to help.” Anyone with concerns about crimes, or anyone who has information about previously committed crimes, should call either Chief Cook or Major Chris Lovelace at the Cottageville Police Department, at 843-835-8655.