Cottageville cop says cases linked

Cottageville law enforcement leaders say they believe that a string of local burglaries and vandalisms are related.

According to information provided to The Colletonian by Cottageville Police Chief Jefferey Cook, several burglaries that have occurred in the last two weeks inside town limits share the same suspects. An investigation is ongoing. According to Cook, the incidents have occurred in several Cottageville-area houses, with additional larcenies happening from vehicles within the town. The stolen items in all of the cases include a laundry list of handguns, jewelry, and cash, as stated by incident reports.

“Investigators in conjunction with other agencies are in the process of resolving these cases in a swift and immediate end, that will result in the recovery of property still missing and convictions of any and all accused,” said Cook, in a written statement. Cook will not comment on any suspects that the department has.

He does say, however, that the department has identified at least two suspects in the town’s cases.

“At this time, investigators are working multiple leads and have several individuals that still need to be interviewed,” he said.

Incident reports provided by the Cottageville Police Department state that the incidents include the alleged first-degree burglary of a house located on Cottageville Highway, which occurred on June 8th. The stolen items include jewelry and two pistols, the incident report states. The second incident occurred on June 18th and was also a residential burglary. Guns were also reported stolen in this incident, according to an incident report. In a third reported incident, a woman reported that someone plundered through her vehicle and damaged her vehicle. According to another incident report provided by the police department, the woman claimed about $100 in damage was done to the vehicle.

Cook is asking Cottageville residents to stay vigilant. He is asking them, specifically, to lock the doors to their houses and to their vehicles. He is also asking Cottageville residents to call 911 or the Cottageville Police Department if they have any concerns. The Cottageville Police Department phone number is 843-835-8655. “We are completely transparent and we want the people of Cottageville to know what is happening in their community,” said Cook.