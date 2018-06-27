Cops help beat the heat with sweet treats

With record high temperatures and heat advisories, popsicles were the perfect remedy for the children in Walterboro this past week. The Walterboro Police Department held their annual summer activity June 18th-22nd, “Pops with Cops” and it was a sweet success. “Our officers loaded up our freezer full of frozen treats everyday and headed out to 12 different stops throughout the week,” Chief Wade Marvin said, “We were met by children and adults at each location and handed out hundreds of popsicles and ice cream.” In addition to popsicles, children were able to choose a prize from the treasure box and received a book that was donated by Mrs. Riley from First Steps. “We also purchased several footballs, soccer balls, and basketballs that our officers handed out at each stop for children to play with,” Chief Marvin said, “We could not have had a better turnout. The feedback our officers received from the community has been very positive.” The police department has been doing a summer activity for the past three years, ever since Chief Marvin was hired. “We have focused our outreach opportunities to extend to every age. We host programs and events geared toward adults and elderly throughout the year and focus on children during the summer,” Chief Marvin said.

The Walterboro Police Department has a community service division and a community officer that works with the community to build a positive relationship between the department and the community. Within the community service division is the community officer, Lance Corporal Davis, who also serves as the departments D.A.R.E. officer and Officer Denise Pinckney, the police department’s victim’s advocate. “Our Victim’s Advocate is also apart of our community service division, which has opened our department’s outreach programs,” Chief Marvin said. The Victim Service Division at the Walterboro Police Department has recently opened the first sexual assault support group to Colleton County. “Our department has grown a lot over the past three years,” Chief Marvin said, “We have been able to extend our outreach efforts and meet very specific needs to many of our citizens. We have a great team.” One thing is certain, the police department is dedicated to serving its citizen. “We are trying to reach our citizens and “Pops with Cops” was a great way to kick off summer in Walterboro,” Chief Marvin said.