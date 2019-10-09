Cops beat out firemen in blood drive battle

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office won their recent “Guns N’ Hoses: Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.” The two-day community event was the first-ever held in Colleton. It pitted law enforcement agencies against Colleton County Fire-Rescue in a contest over which agency could recruit the most volunteers to give blood. The sheriff’s office won the contest by bringing 37 donors. In all, the entire event recruited 67 donors in the Colleton community. Broken down by participating agencies, the Walterboro Fire Department had one donor; the Walterboro Police Department brought in eight donors; Colleton County Fire-Rescue had 21 donors, and the sheriff’s office had 37 donors.

According to Shalane Lowes, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, this is enough blood to save 201 lives. All of the blood collected will be kept at a regional blood bank, which helps to save the lives of North Carolina and South Carolina residents.

The winning local agency from the competition won a trophy.

In other county news:

Colleton CAP recruits more youth

Colleton’s branch of the U.S. Air Force’s Civil Air Patrol (CAP) held an open house last week, drawing the interest of potential new youth cadets.

The CAP teaches youth ages 12-17 about aerospace, launching rockets, performing emergency searches, aviation techniques, and flying. The organization also takes cadets on camps and scholarship opportunities. The ACE Basin Composite Squadron of the CAP is actually based in Colleton County and holds routine meetings in Walterboro.

Last week, the local squadron held its open house. One new cadet joined the squadron, and at least two others learned more about the program, according to First Lt. Rachel J. Mercer, spokeswoman for the ACE Basin Squadron of the CAP.

“Anyone is welcome to join anytime. You don’t have to wait for an open house to become a part of this group,” she said.

The local group meets each Tuesday from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Lowcountry Aviation Hangar, located at 637 Aviation Way. For more information on this group, contact Maj. Tina Peterson at

tina.peterson@scwgcap.org or visit the squadron’s Facebook page.