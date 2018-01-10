Cops battle snow, storm during Grayson

Law enforcement officers with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were on extra patrol shifts last week, helping to control the impact of winter storm Grayson. The storm hit Colleton County on January 2, dumping snow and ice on the county, creating traffic problems, causing collisions and leaving dozens of people stranded along the county’s highways. The storm also created a different problem for Colleton residents: many residents were left isolated inside their houses, with little resources.

Shauna Tozier was among dozens of deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office who went the extra mile in ensuring residents – and tourists – stayed safe.

Tozier, 23, is a native of Buffalo, New York. She moved to South Carolina two years ago and has been with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office for about eight months.

For her, the storm’s icy punch was something she was a bit more accustomed to than her fellow Lowcountry-born officers. “Growing up in Buffalo, I am all too familiar with the snow,” she said. “I have been through multiple storms, but not while working as a law enforcement officer.”

During Grayson, Tozier says she was able to help local residents who needed a little extra assistance while sitting still inside their houses. “I was able to assist citizens who were stranded in their homes, and vehicles, due to the snow and ice,” she said. “I also provided an elderly citizen with kerosene to heat her home as she was unable to go out onto the roads herself.”

Tozier says she is happy that she was able to go the extra mile to help people during the storm. “It allows me as a law enforcement officer to show the citizens of Colleton County that the sheriff’s office is always here to assist the community in any way possible,” she said.

Colleton County Sheriff R. Andy Strickland says Tozier is just one example of how each local law enforcement officer helped the public during last week’s storm.

“Everyone did an outstanding job and I am proud of each and every one of them,” he said. “From my Command Staff, Dispatchers, Deputies, and the Detention Staff, it took everyone on our team working together to get us through this storm. I wanted everyone in Colleton County to know what a great team they have working for them” said Strickland.