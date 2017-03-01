Connor is Building the Program

By Herb Bailey

Recently Savannah Connor had time to reflect on her first year as Head Volleyball Coach at USC Salkehatchie. The 23-year-old got her passion for the sport playing middle and high school volleyball and coaching travel teams. Connor said, “My high school coach really pushed me all my years there and it really helped me.”

In reflecting on her arrival and year one Savannah did not have the normal coaching experience. Savannah said, “It was hectic, nerve-racking, stressful and I was also a full-time student. My girls were great, they really were. I came in the beginning of August and we had no one. Athletic Director Jane Tudor Brewer and others helped me get players out there. I had girls that never played before and some not for awhile. The last week of the season we won a game and I started crying because I was so happy.”

With one year done Coach Connor knows she needs to build the program and recruiting is needed. Connor said, “The recruiting is going along. It is difficult starting a program from the ground floor. People know our baseball and basketball and soccer but Volleyball is not known. I have been emailing coaches and going to travel ball tournaments.” With the lack of experience on the team, Savannah has had to tone down the strategy. “I have coached travel ball teams and I know you never stop teaching the basics. With some girls never playing they need the basics and others, refreshers. The ages on the team range from 18-22 years old. I am only 23 so the players and I are on the same level; I know what they are going through. I get my competitiveness from my dad and there were times last year I had to bite my tongue and let some things slide.”

Connor is looking at goals and building the program in year two and she definitely knows what she would like to see, Savannah said, “We cannot practice until August 1 and our season will start on the weekend of August 25 and 26. There is room to add on our roster so I will be looking to add players. My biggest goal for this coming year is to get in our region’s tournament. We have a total of ten teams and the top eight will get in so I really think it is doable.”