Confession Is Healing

By Craig Crosby

I realize not everybody finds it easy to share what’s on their heart and mind. And, I’m not saying it’s best you always say what you’re thinking or feeling. But, I do know it’s very healthy to have somewhere you can just unload your heavy heart.

If you can’t be honest with your friends are those really friends? If you can’t be honest with family then who can you be honest with? You see, I believe it’s all in our head that we must keep things bottled up inside. When you do that all it leads to is an eventual explosion from unprocessed emotions that built up over time.

So, don’t be afraid to share with others what’s really going on in your life. It’s healthy for you and helps others realize that everyone struggles. I find that people are drawn to true transparency and authenticity. So pray about everything, but don’t be afraid to process anything that is weighing you down. True friends and family will still love you. And you my friend will feel so much better.

“Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” James 5:16