Conference realignment for Colleton County

The South Carolina High School governing body made announcements to once again realign the conferences determining each school’s classification. In 2016, the South Carolina State High School Association classified Colleton County in 4A while creating a 5A conference for the larger student enrolled schools. Beginning in the 2018-2019 season, Colleton County will be bumped up conferences to 5A. With being placed in a larger conference, athletic teams will face stiffer opponents with the likes of Summerville, Ashley Ridge, and Fort Dorchester. “We have officially submitted our letter of intent to the High School League to appeal our placement in 5A,” said Colleton County Athletic Director Leon Hammond. “We are required to inform each 4A and 5A of school our intentions before we make our official appeal. So far, I have the support of all schools in the direct region we would effect, and we have potential schools that are willing to swap. It is my goal to keep us where we currently are and remain competitive at a high level within the 4A conference.” During the 2016-2017 season, a majority of all the athletic teams made the playoffs which haven’t happened in many years. Baseball led the way for Colleton County making their way to the Lower State Playoffs. Currently, Colleton County is placed in a conference with Beaufort, Berkeley, Cane Bay, Hilton Head, and Stall.