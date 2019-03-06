Community service efforts honored

Colleton Medical Center is honoring several of its employees by presenting them with the Frist Humanitarian Award, a nationally-known award for people whose community service goes beyond the medical field.

Last week, Colleton Medical Center staff joined together and honored five of its employees. There are three main categories for the Frist Humanitarian Award: the Volunteer Frist Humanitarian Award, the Physician Frist Humanitarian Award, and the Employee Frist Humanitarian Award.

The Frist Humanitarian Award is named in honor of Dr. Frist, Sr.

According to information provided by Colleton Medical Center, Frist is a founder of the Cumberland Heights Facility for alcohol and drug treatment. He also helped to establish the Park Manor Presbyterian Apartments for the elderly and the Medical Benevolence Foundation. The first Frist Humanitarian Award was created in 1971 to honor outstanding individuals for their humanitarian and volunteer activities.

The award is meant to recognize people who serve the community.

This year, Colleton Medical Center gave its Volunteer Frist Humanitarian Award was given to Ron Wright. Wright was chosen for his community service, which includes his service as a marine in the U.S. Marine Corps. “His compassion and heartfelt love of his job shines through as he stays late to do way more than expected,” said Marilyn Fryar, with CMC’s administrative team. “He is often in the PACU assisting with changing lines, cleaning bays and wheeling patients out to their rides,” she said.

“The staff loves to see his smiling face and he always greets the patients with a positive attitude and eases their anxiety. We could not run as smoothly and effectively as we do as a team, without the hard work and dedication of volunteers like Mr. Wright.”

Additionally, the hospital chose to give its Physician Frist Humanitarian Award to Dr. Todd Allen.

According to Fryar, Allen was chosen because of his being an “asset” to the hospital and to his practice. “His wealth of knowledge and willingness to go above and beyond for his patients and staff shines through with his compassionate care and dedication,” she said.

Allen is the president elect for Chief of Staff at The Chair of Credentials Committee at Colleton Medical Center. He is also active in fundraising efforts for the March of Dimes. Additionally, he is a member of the U.S. Navy.

“When speaking with Dr. Allen, there is no doubt about his passion for his work,” she said. “His tremendous commitment to the children and families of our community is immeasurable.”

The Employee Frist Humanitarian Award was given to Michelle O’Quinn.

O’Quinn is a committee member on several committees at Colleton Medical Center and is also involved in local fundraising efforts with the hospital’s March of Dimes and Relay for Life efforts, both of which are community events. She also serves on the hospital’s Emergency Management Team and is a liaison between Colleton Medical Center and Colleton County High School with the group’s joint learning projects.

“People like Michelle help us all realize how important it is to live our mission every day,” Fryar said. “Michelle’s team is strong and dedicated to the principals that are exemplified by their leader. Michelle encourages her staff and others throughout the facility to live up to their full potential and guides team members to help them achieve their career goals. She is also continually working to expand her knowledge base and add to her skill set.”

Additionally, Colleton Medical Center honored two of its nurses by giving them the HCA Excellence in Nursing Award for Professional Mentoring. Colleton Medical is an affiliate of the HCA medical group, who offers the award.

Locally, the HCA Excellence awards went to Monica Brown and Nancy Harper.

Both women were given the award during the Feb. 26th awards ceremony.

According to information provided by Colleton Medical Center, the HCA Excellence in Nursing Award recognizes the “intrinsic value” of the nursing practice.