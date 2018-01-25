Community Season of Giving To LCAA Safe Haven, Homeless Shelter

Submitted by Tara T. Glover

Executive Administrator

Lowcountry Community Action Agency, Inc.

This past holiday season was about reaching out to those with less and giving back to our brothers, sisters, children, families and friends who need the most. We are blessed to have such a caring community who wanted to ensure that as many members and individuals that reside within this area be given the opportunity to feel that gift of giving. I would like to say, thank you to all of the wonderful warm hearted people who saw a need at our local homeless shelter and decided to make a difference. You demonstrated your commitment to elevate the lives during the season of giving. With hearts that reached out with no expectation of reimbursements, made the case of being our brother’s keeper, shared by many: Great examples are Girl Scout Troop #445 who donated over $1,500.00 to Safe Haven, Homeless Shelter for Children, Women and Families. The gate was opened and others donated as well, Mrs. Willie Rabb, Fit 4 Senior Fitness Class, Beverly Pournell & Delta Kappa Gamma, Consignment Envy, many faith base ministries, such as Cumberland United Methodist Church, Janie Rivers, (Hampton County), has been a blessing to the organization as the donations assist the agency in its mission to eradicate poverty and serve disadvantaged, disenfranchised, low income individuals of Colleton and Hampton counties.

The girl scouts led by example, by stating, “It’s better to give than to receive.” Executive Director, Arlene Dobison stated, “Our Homeless Shelter thrives from the benevolence of kindhearted, compassionated individuals who feel the pain of those with less, especially during the holiday seasons. The families served seemed grateful and appreciative.”