Community mourns as shooting investigations continue

Students at Colleton County Middle School are mourning this week the loss of fellow student Vincent Miller, who was shot to death during the May 19th quadruple shooting in rural Ruffin.

Miller was a seventh-grade student at the middle school. In a press release issued by Colleton County Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster, the “Colleton County School District family is deeply saddened and mourns with the Colleton County Middle School family the loss …,” the press release states.

In that same document, Foster went on to call Miller a “brilliant young man” who “enjoyed learning and had a wonderful sense of humor.”

“He will be truly missed by the Cougar family,” said Foster. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Vincent’s family and friends.”

Miller was one of four was shot and one of three who died from their wounds. Miller’s parents – Phillip Miller, 46, and Lori Miller, 52 – were also killed during what

His sister, 9-year-old, was also shot in the leg during the same crime. She was flown from the crime scene to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where she remains in recovery.

On May 18th, members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Kenneth M. Chisolm for the shooting and the murders. Chilsom, 19, of Green Pond, was taken into custody at the Stop and Go Convenience Store on Wichman Street in Walterboro.

He has since been denied bond for the three murders and the fourth attempted murder. He remains in custody at the Colleton Detention Center.

As of press deadline on Tuesday, sheriff’s office Spokesman Lt. Tyger Benton says the investigation is still active. No motive for the crime has been given. However, Benton and Colleton County Sheriff R. Andy originally reported from the crime scene that narcotics and marijuana were found inside the house. They did not confirm that this was a drug-related killing.

It is still unclear if this triple-murder is related to the death of a Johns Island teen, who was also found dead in Green Pond on May 17th. That teen – identified as 19-year-old Prince Polite – was found near a wooded gate on Wiggins Road by loggers who were working in the Green Pond area. SLED has since taken over that investigation. His body was found at 1:36 p.m., about two miles into Colleton County from the Beaufort County line. “It appeared as if the body was placed at this location by someone(s) and that the original crime was at another location,” said Benson, in a press release.

Since SLED is in charge of this active investigation, Benton says the local sheriff’s office cannot comment on the case. When asked why SLED has taken over this case, Benton says he cannot elaborate and says the sheriff’s office officials simply made the decision to let the state investigative agency handle it. There have been no arrests in this case, but it is classified as a murder. According to reports released by the Colleton County Coroner’s Office, the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds.