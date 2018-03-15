Come out and Support the CPA JV Soccer Team

This year Colleton Prep Academy was able to add a new Junior Varsity Girls Soccer Team to their busy line of Spring Sports. Under the lead of Head Coach Bray Campbell, also a full time teacher at CPA, these young ladies are competing for the first time as a team. Regardless of their time, Coach Campbell believes in her team and their potential, “We are a very young JV team, with a lot of potential for the future.” On Monday, March 5th the Lady War Hawks faced Holy Trinity in an away match. Unfortunately they were defeated 0-7, but as with any game this was a learning experience for the team. “The girls had a rough first half but played a lot better during the second half of the game,” Coach Campbell said, “Holy Trinity was very experienced and had a lot of talent. I encouraged the girls at halftime to just get back out and work on communicating, passing, and getting after the ball. They improved during the second half, and I was very happy about that.”

This week the Lady War Hawks will face the Lady Cougars of Colleton County Middle School on Wednesday, March 14th, at 5:00. Home games for the War Hawks will be played at the Walterboro Wildfire Soccer Field. The community is encouraged to come out to this event as it is athletes from Colleton County who are eager to show off their school pride. “They are a team we have scrimmaged twice, and I am looking forward to seeing what kind of progress the girls have made since our last match two weeks ago,” Coach Campbell said, “If the girls will start communicating with each other on the field and get after the ball, they will see an improvement in their performance. I know they can do great things, but they have to gain the confidence in themselves and each other for that to happen.”

CPA JV Soccer Roster

Brayden Banis

Kayla Banks

Laura Barnes

Gracie Bishop

Jeyda Bolukbasi

Kady Brinson

Cassie Craven

Ally Crook

Rebecca Grant

Alyssa Groves

Jessica Hughes

Caroline Hutson

Morgan James

UPCOMING GAMES

March 14 CPA vs Colleton County MS (home) 5:00

March 20 CPA vs Northwood Academy (away) 5:00

March 21 CPA vs Colleton County MS (away) 5:00

March 27 CPA vs Colleton County MS (home) 5:00