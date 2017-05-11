Come Join In On The Colleton All-Star Evaluations

Over the past seven years, Coach Craig Grant has been on a mission to help the future athletes of Colleton County. He developed the Colleton All-Star Program to help the school district develop young players and athletes. “It’s about my love for the children,” Coach Craig Grant said, “and the enjoyment of seeing them do their best.” Coach Craig Grant coaches the football team and over the past four years Coach Mona Grant coaches the cheerleading teams. “I enjoy being with the girls,” Coach Mona Grant said, “some girls have bonded and it’s like a sisterhood.” The 2017 Colleton All-Star evaluations will be held Monday, May 15th, and Tuesday, May 16th at 5:30 pm at the practice field across from Colleton County Middle School. Interested participants from ages 5 to 12 years old are encouraged to come out for tryouts and evaluations. The evaluations are opened to boys and girls who are interested in playing football or cheerleading. Participants are encouraged to wear athletic clothing the day of evaluations. Participants who are interested in football will be working with the coaches on basic football skills including passing, running, and defensive/offensive moves. Participants who are interested in cheerleading will be working with the coaches on a short dance routine. All participants who are chosen to make the Colleton All-Star teams will be competing with other football and cheerleading groups in the Lowcountry Youth Travel Football/Cheerleading League. This league includes Colleton, Beaufort, Ridgeland, Hilton Head, Bluffton, Allendale, Hampton, Estill, and Hardeeville counties and they will travel on Saturdays to compete. For Football, the players are broken up into four different groups by age. Coach Craig Grant encourages parents to bring out their children regardless of their athletic history because even if they are not chosen to participate they are still encouraged to return another year. “We have an evaluation because we have so many kids,” according to Coach Craig Grant. This is a great opportunity for children regardless of their financial situation as well, according to Grant who says they can make a way for a child who may not otherwise be able to afford to play a sport. According to Grant this league is “for our community.” Anyone who may interested or have additional questions about the registration for the evaluation is encouraged to contact Coach Craig Grant and visit the Colleton All-Star Facebook page.