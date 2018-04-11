Colleton’s top leaders to keep posts

Several of Colleton’s top county positions have already been filled, as the sitting incumbents who re-filed for their elected seats will not face opposition in this election year.

The county’s treasurer spot is again being filled by sitting incumbent Becky Hill.

Incumbent Ashley Heaton Amundson is the county’s Probate Judge.

Jeffrey Slocum is the county’s auditor.

Each of these three candidates have previously served the county and re-filed for their elected posts; however, no other candidates filed to run against them.

Additionally, Colleton County’s District 45 seat on county council is uncontested: long-sitting councilman and incumbent Steve Murdaugh has again filed to keep his seat. He is the only person seeking to serve the District 45 side of Colleton County Council, according to a state registration voting site.

In addition to these uncontested Colleton County seats, the entire Town of Williams’ leadership is running uncontested. This includes the town’s mayor and two of its councilmen.

Despite some unopposed filings, this year does bring a heavy election ballot. The June primary for each of the political parties will be held in June, with the full election to be held in November.

And, the contested ballot in Colleton County does hold opposition.

Three people have filed to run for Colleton County’s open at-large seat on Colleton County Council. Political newcomers David Gar Linder and Nate Bristow have officially filed to run against longtime incumbent Gene Whetsell, who also re-filed and is again seeking his council seat.

As for Colleton County District 23, local democrats Art Williams and John Washington are each running against council’s current incumbent District 23 Councilman, Evon Robinson, who has also again filed to run for his existing seat.

The primary will be held on June 12th for same-party contested seats, with the statewide general election to be held on Nov. 6th.

In the general election, Colleton voters will cast their ballots for all major positions, including Governor of South Carolina and multiple seats in the S.C. House of Representatives and the S.C. and U.S. Senates.