Colleton’s CNA Class Graduates

By Cokeitha Gaddist

On Saturday, April 8, Latrice D. Ferguson’s (LDF) School of Nursing Assistants held its 2017 Spring Graduation at Northside Elementary. Graduates marched into the building dressed in all white, and then took their seat on stage, where they received a certificate of completion.

The graduating class included Brittany Brown, Latoya Gant, Kearsha James, Alexis Jones, Briana Roger, Stephanie Mixon, Brooke Nichols, Caleigh Smoak, Heather Stebens (Valedictorian), Tamisha Squire and Heather Sutton (Salutatorian).

Margaret Morgan, RN, and an MSN staff nurse employed at the VA Hospital in Charleston was the guest speaker. Morgan’s speech was entitled “Dream Big,” and encouraged and motivated the graduates to work hard and with determination toward what they choose to accomplish. “No matter where you come from or what you’ve been through, you can be and do whatever you want as long as you can Dream it,” said Morgan. The Director’s Award and special recognition were presented to Tremyiah Salley, a student who was badly injured in a car accident. That accident prevented Salley from completing her clinical requirements for graduation. However, upon a full recovery, Salley will complete her clinical requirements to graduate in the next graduating class on June 3rd.

Ferguson announced that LDF will start a new Medication Technician program on May 9th. Enrollment for the first class began on April 17 & 18. The Medication Technician program is a two week, 16-hour course offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 5:00-9:00 pm. The course curriculum includes education and training to perform medication administration, pharmacology, state rules and regulations, classification of drugs, and documentation of drug administration.

“Students will learn to perform safe and effective medication pass in a supervised and controlled setting mandated by legislation to train unlicensed staff who will be administering medications to residents in an Adult Care Home environment, i.e. Assisted Living Facilities and group homes,” says Ferguson. Following successful completion of the Medication Technician class, students will be prepared to take the written medication administration exam that is administered by the LDF licensed staff. Upon a successful passing score of 85 percent or higher, the student will be awarded a Certificate of Completion for Certificated Medication Technician (CMT) for Unlicensed Personnel (ULP).

For more information about the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and Certified Medication Technician (CMT) Program, contact LaTrice D. Ferguson’s School of Nursing Assistants at (843)782-4646.