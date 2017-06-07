The Colletonian to switch delivery methods

The Colletonian Newspaper is reminding its readers that our new free home-delivery service is now an option.

“The newspaper is switching from our current driveway-delivery method of our newspaper delivery to a more professional, mailed method,” said Mandy Hathcock, publisher of The Colletonian. “This change is us listening to our readers. Some don’t want the paper in their driveway, and would rather have it in their mailbox. We deliver a professional product each week and we want to make sure the delivery of our paper matches the product.”

The entire switch will happen toward the end of this year, near the fourth quarter of the business year. Anyone wanting to have the paper delivered to their house can call the newspaper office at 843-782-3477, via email or by sending the newspaper a social media alert on The Colletonian’s Facebook page. There is also a notification request in this newspaper that can be filled out and mailed back to us.

Newspaper owner Reaves McLeod is urging his readers to “take advantage” of the offer. “Moving forward, this will be the primary way that you can get our newspaper. We are a locally-owned paper with an invested interest in the good, productive news of our entire county,” he said.

Once the time frame for the subscription requests expires, Hathcock says the mass delivery of the paper each week will stop. “Don’t miss the boat on this,” she said.

Edisto Art Show happening now

The Edisto Art Guild is preparing for its annual Summer Art Exhibit. Called the Annual Jennie Gowan Art Show, the annual summer showcase of local art will be held June 6 through June 24, with the public welcome to view the artwork from 12 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. The second part of the show is the Edisto Art Guild’s Annual Summer Art Exhibit. This will be held June 27 to Sept. 2, from Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

The annual shows will be held at the Edisto Island Historical Museum, located at 8123 Chisolm Plantation Road on Edisto Island.

Artwork from both shows will be available for purchase. For more information, contact the Edisto Art Guild at 803-230-4717.

Naked woman disrupts church service

A 43-year-old Walterboro woman was arrested on Sunday after she interrupted a church service – while naked and running in the woods. According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the woman was running naked through the woods near the church on Sunday. She was wrapped in a towel and claimed that Jesus was chasing her trying to kill her. The woman was taken into medical care for lacerations she had suffered while in the woods. The woman claimed to be taking drugs. She was charged with interrupting a church service and disorderly conduct.