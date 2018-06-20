Colleton voters pick Williams, Linder in Democratic primaries

Colleton County voters overwhelmingly decided to put new blood into the ring for local races during last week’s primary election, but the bigger talk among the local and state election is the lack of participation from registered voters.

On a local level, Colleton’s registered voters elected challenger Art Williams to sit on Colleton’s County. Williams will represent the Eastern District of the county. Williams took 53 percent of the votes cast on Tuesday: he was running in the Democratic primary against fellow challenger John Washington and longtime incumbent Evon Robinson. Robinson took 38 percent of the total votes cast. Washington took 8.9 percent of the votes cast.

Since there is no Republican challenger facing Williams in the November general election, he will become the next elected member of Colleton County Council for the Eastern District.

As for the other contested county seat – Colleton County Council’s At-Large Seat – David “Gar” Linder beat fellow Democratic candidate Nate Bristow. Linder took 64.25 percent of the votes cast.

Bristow took 35.7 percent of the total local votes. Linder will now face sitting Republican incumbent Gene Whetsell in the November election.

In Colleton County, only 21.8 percent of the registered voters in the county cast a ballot on Tuesday. Colleton has 23,574 registered voters: only 5,140 participated in this primary.

Statewide, only 20.43 percent of all registered voters in the Palmetto State chose to participate in the primary. This means that of the 3.04 million registered voters in South Carolina, only 621,841 voted.

Locally, Colleton’s voters also chose to approve all four of the special questions asked to voters by both the Democratic and Republican parties.

The Democratic Party asked its voters if they approved medical marijuana use and if federal funds should be used to expand Medicaid in South Carolina. In Colleton County, the second Democratic questions (Medicaid expansion) was approved, with 2,319 people saying yes, to 357 people saying no. The second Democratic question received 1,984 yes votes to 720 nay votes.

Colleton voters are aligned with other voters in South Carolina, as both questions were approved.

As for the Republican questions, the party chose to ask its members if South Carolina should align its tax codes with the new Trump administration tax codes and if only people registered with a political party should be able to vote in a primary.

Locally, Colleton’s Republican voters voted in favor of both questions.

As for specific candidates for South Carolina, Colleton voters chose to elect the following candidates:

Democratic candidate for Governor – James Smith (taking 1,514 Colleton County votes);

Republican candidate for Governor – Henry McMaster (taking 1,073 Colleton County votes);

Republican candidate for Attorney General – Alan Wilson (taking 1,118 Colleton County votes);

Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 1 – Joe Cunningham (taking 54 Colleton votes);

Republican candidate for U.S. House District 1 – Mark Sanford (taking 157 local votes):

Republican candidate for S.C. House District 97 – Don Johnson (taking 101 local votes);

Republican candidate for S.C. House District 116 – Carroll O’Neal (taking 142 Colleton County votes).

Statewide, Democratic candidate James Smith won the bid for the governor with 61.8 percent of all votes cast. There will be a run-off between the Republican candidates for Governor. That run-off is between Henry McMaster and John Warren.