Colleton voters being asked to update info prior to election day

More than 90 Colleton County residents have become registered voters during the state’s recently-expanded timeframe that let people register to participate in the upcoming November General Election.

The S.C. Elections Commission chose to recently expand the time in which new voters could become registered to vote, taking it from Oct. 7th to Oct. 17th. The 10-day expansion was done due to the impact from Hurricane Florence, which impacted the state’s coastline during that time frame. The additional 10 days allowed for thousands of South Carolinians statewide to become registered voters. Locally, Colleton County had 93 new voters become registered to vote during the 10-day extension.

In addition to the new voters, Colleton County also had residents who updated their information in this period.

According to officials with the Colleton County Elections and Voter Registration Office, 66 Colleton County residents took the 10-day extension to update their voter information. This means that addresses and precinct information was updated, streamlining the voting process, said Angela Upchurch, Colleton’s director of elections and voter registration.

“People can update their information up until election day, but we encourage everyone to update now,” she said. “The 10-day extension did help Colleton County increase the number of registered voters we have, for the coming election,” she added.

“Ninety-three new voters is a great thing.”

The upcoming Nov. 6th general election has multiple local, state and national seats on the ballot. However, Colleton County voters would not all have the same ballot. Upchurch says there are 28 different ballot styles. “We are encouraging people to go to the state’s eb site and check their ballot, for each voter, prior to the election,” she said.

The varying different ballot styles will include several different choices for local voters. The Colleton County School Board election has divided the county’s ballot. Additionally, Colleton County has four different state seats that divides the ballot. The ballot style is further changed by Colleton County also having two different watershed elections on the upcoming ballot, said Upchurch.

In total, there are 32 precincts in Colleton County.

Voters can go to www.scvotes.org and review their ballot prior to the election. Some municipalities in Colleton County, such as Edisto Beach, are also publishing their residents’ sample ballots for review. The elections office will also be open during normal business hours for residents to review their ballot, said Upchurch.

In preparation for the coming election, Upchurch says they are starting to see an increase in the number of people who are voting via an absentee ballot.

Additionally, the local elections office will be open on Saturday, Nov. 3rd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for absentee voting. “We are expecting hundreds of people on this one day to come vote absentee,” she said.