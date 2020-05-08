Colleton residents asked to decorate with blue lights for “Light Colleton Blue”

All Colleton County residents are being asked to use blue lights to decorate their homes or yards. If lights are not an option, other ways to show support are by hanging blue ribbons or decorating your vehicle windows with blue window chalk paint to help honor local law enforcement and first responder officers.

“Light Colleton Blue” is going to start this Sunday, May 10th and last through May 16th. The week-long local acknowledgment coincides with National Police Week. This is a time nationwide where police officers are honored for their work. Officers who died in the line of duty are also formally remembered this year nationwide on Wednesday, May 13th, during an 8 p.m. ceremony held by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

In Colleton County, leaders with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are asking all Colleton residents to show their support for local paramedics and officers by using blue lights/decorations at their homes or on their personal property.

“This is the way we can show support while being socially distant,” said Shalane Lowes, spokeswoman for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Lowes also approached the Walterboro Police Department, the city of Walterboro, Colleton County Fire-Rescue and Colleton County government leaders about their supporting the idea. “We are all on board with this,” she said.

“In this pandemic, we are unable to engage with our community like we usually would,” she said. “So, this is a way for our community to show support to their law enforcement officers and paramedics and first responders, all while staying safe during COVID-19.”

Also called the Coronavirus, COVID-19 is a contagious respiratory virus. To help stop the spread of the virus, national and state leaders have implemented a 6-foot-apart-rule, creating a new “social distance” safety approach to seeing people in person.

“Normally, we have people come by our Sheriff’s Office headquarters and bring us cakes or thank you cards, to say ‘thank you.’ Since we can’t do that right now, amid COVID-19, we are asking the community to do this,” said Lowes.

“You can use blue Christmas lights, blue lightbulbs, blue stringed lights,” said Lowes.

According to Lowes, blue is the nationally known color for law enforcement officers. This is why the phrase “Light Colleton Blue” was chosen.

“We are simply asking the community to show their support for our first responders, in a small but obvious way,” said Lowes.

“Light Colleton Blue” starts on May 10th and lasts through May 16th.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office employs more than 140 employees, including those in administrative roles, at the Colleton County Detention Center (county jail) and the 911-dispatch center. There are dozens of more officers employed at the Walterboro Police Department, the Edisto Beach Police Department, and the Cottageville Police Department.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue also employs approximately 91 full-time firefighter-paramedics, 11 additional part-time employees, 20 CERT members and about 130 volunteers.