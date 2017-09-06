Colleton Prep Volleyball Swept Two

On Tuesday, August 29, the Warhawks of Colleton Prep hosted Patrick Henry for a JV and Varsity competition. The young JV squad would take the floor first against Patrick Henry. Patrick Henry JV put the pressure on the Warhawks winning the first set 25-16. Despite the fact that CPA’s JV team was originally the B-Team in age, that didn’t deter them using their strength. The Warhawks fought back winning the next two sets 25-23 and 26-24. Linley Jones led the way with six aces on the night. Caroline Jones added 5 while Taylor Tomedolskey added 4. Jones and Jordan Slocum had 4 kills apiece at the net.

In the evening match, the Warhawks varsity was no match for Patrick Henry. CPA swept PHA by the score of 25-23, 25-14, and 25-17. “PHA is very scrappy and made us really work for the points we got. Our overall game play looked good. Still struggling with consistency and quick transitions, but getting better every game.” said CPA head coach Ashley Finney. Weslin Jones led the way from the service line with six aces followed by Jessica Hughes with 5. Langley Harter continued her power with 13 kills on the night.

On Thursday, CPA traveled to Jefferson Davis. The Warhawks JV continued their winning ways sweeping Jefferson Davis 25-20 and 25-8. Slocum led CPA at the line with six aces while Linley Jones tallied 5. Bailee Stanley, Caroline Jones, and Slocum each had two kills on the night. The Warhawks JV remains unbeaten at 4-0 on the season.

In the nightcap match, CPA varsity dominated Jefferson Davis. Jessica Hughes controlled the three sets with only losing two points off serve. Hughes scored 23 aces as the Warhawks swept Jefferson Davis 25-9, 25-9, and 25-10. Harter added 8 kills on the night with Weslin Jones tallying 5. The CPA varsity is 4-0 on the season as well as region play is soon upon us.

